Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Will be deployed again Friday

Luongo will start in goal Friday night against host Buffalo, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

This marks the third consecutive start for Luongo, who looks to be OK after a hand injury sustained had shelved him for six games during the final stretch of October hockey. He turned in his best start of the season Tuesday, denying 45 of 47 shots in Carolina, but he was outdueled by newly minted full-time starter Scott Darling. Bobby Lou reportedly will be countered by Robin Lehner and the 28th-ranked offense Friday.