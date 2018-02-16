Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Will make first start since December

Luongo will tend twine Saturday against the Flames.

The 39-year-old came out of the gates firing this season, posting a .928 save percentage and 2.61 GAA in 15 outings. A lower-body injury sidelined him for 27 games, though, and a mix of James Reimer and Harri Sateri patrolled the crease in the meantime. The prospect for Luongo's first start in over two months is good, though, as the Panthers are rolling into Saturday's game winning six of seven and averaging 3.71 goals per game in that span.