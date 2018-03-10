Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Will see Blueshirts on Saturday
Luongo will tend twine Saturday evening against the visiting Rangers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Luongo pitched a shutout over the Canadiens on Thursday, so he'll look to stay hot against a Rangers team that is tied with four other teams to rank 17th in scoring at 2.8 goals per game. Bobby Lou missed significant time with a groin injury and has been limited to 24 games this season, but he's been rock solid when healthy, as evidenced by a .930 save percentage. Expect him to get plenty of cage time so long as the Panthers have a chance to clinch a playoff berth.
