Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Will start Saturday

Luongo led the team onto the ice and will guard the cage against the Rangers in Saturday's contest, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Luongo will waste no time getting back into the action after a two-week stint on injured reserve that saw him miss six straight starts. Before his groin injury, the 38-year-old netminder was having a rough start to the year with a 3.53 GAA and .905 save percentage through four starts. Although the Rangers are seventh in the Metropolitan division, this won't be an easy bounce-back outing for Luongo, as the Blueshirts have compiled four or more goals in three of their last four games.