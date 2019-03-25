Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Will start Tuesday
Luongo will be the road starter Tuesday in Montreal, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Luongo will serve as the backup Monday in Toronto before taking the reins Tuesday, according to coach Bob Boughner. The veteran backstop will look to play spoiler against a Canadiens club that's battling for one of the two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference.
