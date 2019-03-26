Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Won't start Tuesday
Luongo won't get the start in goal for Tuesday's matchup with Montreal.
The Panthers originally planned on rolling with Luongo for Tuesday's contest, but that all changed when the veteran netminder was forced to relieve Samuel Montembeault early on in the first period of Monday's 7-5 loss to Toronto. Luongo's next opportunity to start in goal could arrive as soon as Thursday against the Senators.
