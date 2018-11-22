Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Yanked after six goals

Luongo made 22-of-28 saves before being pulled in the third period of Wednesday's 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Luongo is stuck is a shockingly bad stretch. Over his last games, the 39-year-old owns a 6.04 GAA and .818 save percentage with a 0-3-0 record. He owns a 3.07 GAA on the season, the worst he's posted since his rookie campaign. Luongo should turn things around, but it's not safe to start him at the moment.

