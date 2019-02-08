Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Yields two goals in victory
Luongo allowed two goals on 31 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Penguins on Thursday.
In his last few appearances versus the Penguins, Luongo really didn't play well, so this was a nice bounceback performance for him against Pittsburgh. It's been a tough season for Luongo, but he has won three of four and posted a .925 save percentage during that stretch. He needs a lot more nights like this one, though, to make his numbers respectable. Luongo is 11-12-1 with a 3.12 GAA and an .897 save percentage this season.
