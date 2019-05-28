Panthers' Rodrigo Abols: Secures entry-level deal

Abols agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Florida on Tuesday.

Abols nothced 18 goals and eight helpers in 45 games for Orebro HL (SHL) last season. The 23-year-old -- who was drafted by the Canucks in the seventh round of the 2016 NHL Draft -- figures to join the Panthers for training camp, but will likely have to spend the year in the minors adjusting his game to the North American style of play.

