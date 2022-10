Balcers on Wednesday scored a goal as the Panthers edged the Flyers 4-3.

Balcers, who connected on a career-best 11 goals in 61 games for the Sharks last season, is seeking a bigger, on-ice role. The 25-year-old left winger recorded his first point of the season during his previous outing against the Bruins on Monday. Balcers' third-period tally Wednesday gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead. It was his first tally with his new organization.