Balcers penned a one-year contract with the Panthers on Thursday.

Balcers set new career bests with the Sharks last season in games (61), goals (11) and assists (12) while averaging 15:02 of ice time. Finding minutes with a deep Panthers squad may not be quite as easy but if he can be an 82-game player for his new club, Balcers could certainly post back-to-back 20-point campaigns for the first time in his career.