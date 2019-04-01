Panthers' Ryan Bednard: Inks pro deal
Bednard announced via his personal twitter account that he signed an undisclosed contract with the Panthers on Monday.
The terms of the contract are not yet known, but it's safe to assume it will be an entry-level deal. In 32 games for Bowling Green University this campaign, Bednard posted a 20-8-3 record to go along with a .927 save percentage and 1.77 GAA. It's unclear whether the 22-year-old will head to the minors, or stay with the big club.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...