Panthers' Ryan Bednard: Inks pro deal

Bednard announced via his personal twitter account that he signed an undisclosed contract with the Panthers on Monday.

The terms of the contract are not yet known, but it's safe to assume it will be an entry-level deal. In 32 games for Bowling Green University this campaign, Bednard posted a 20-8-3 record to go along with a .927 save percentage and 1.77 GAA. It's unclear whether the 22-year-old will head to the minors, or stay with the big club.