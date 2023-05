Lomberg (upper body) is expected to be available for Game 1 against Carolina on Thursday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Lomberg had 12 goals and 20 points in 82 regular-season contests. He's also appeared in four playoff games this year, recording 18 PIM and nine hits while averaging 11:47 of ice time. Based on Wednesday's practice, Lomberg might open the Eastern Conference Finals on the fourth line alongside Eric Staal and Colin White.