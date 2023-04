Lomberg is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Lomberg missed practice Tuesday and sat out Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Bruins with the injury. The 28-year-old has filled a bottom-six role for much of the season, but it appears Zac Dalpe and Colin White will play on the fourth line while Lomberg is sidelined.