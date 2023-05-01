Lomberg (upper body) was labeled week-to-week ahead of the start of the Panthers' second-round clash with Toronto, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports Monday.

Lomberg apparently suffered his upper-body injury in Game 1 and was able to power through for a little before missing the last three contests. Prior to his absence, the 28-year-old winger recorded five shots, nine hits and 18 PIM but wasn't able to secure a single point. At this point, Lomberg should probably be expected to miss at least the first two games if not more.