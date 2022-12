Lomberg scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Lomberg scored the Panthers' third goal in a span of 59 seconds late in the first period. On the play, Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko also got hurt and had to exit the game. The tally snapped a 10-game point drought for Lomberg, who is up to three goals, two assists, 23 shots on net, 34 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 24 outings overall. He remains firmly in a fourth-line role.