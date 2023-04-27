Lomberg (upper body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Friday's Game 6 matchup with Boston, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Even prior to missing Wednesday's Game 5 victory, Lomberg was struggling to contribute with zero points and just five shots through the opening four contests, though he did dish out nine hits over that stretch. As such, even if he suits up Friday, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting much out of the winger in the offensive end.