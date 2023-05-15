Lomberg (upper body) will be an option for the Eastern Conference Final against Carolina after fully participating in Monday's practice.
Lomberg, who has been out since April 23, could be a game-time decision for Game 1 against the Hurricanes, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports. The 28-year-old forward has five shots on goal, 18 PIM and nine hits in four appearances this postseason.
