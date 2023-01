Lomberg scored his fifth goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 win over Vancouver.

The 28-year-old swooped in and banged home the rebound on a Gustav Forsling point shot midway through the first period to get Florida on the board. Lomberg snapped a 12-game goal drought in the process, but the physical winger doesn't offer much offensive upside, producing 10 points with 46 PIM, 59 shots on net and 69 hits through 44 games with a minus-6 rating.