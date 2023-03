Lomberg scored his ninth goal of the season in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Vegas.

The 28-year-old winger opened the scoring early in the first period, snapping a quick shot past Adin Hill from the high slot. Lomberg tied his career high in goals with the tally, a mark he set last season, and while his 16 points in 65 games isn't overly useful for fantasy GMs, his three hits Tuesday gave him 102 for the year -- the second straight campaign he's reached triple digits in that category.