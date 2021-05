Lomberg had 16 PIM and four hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Tampa in Game 4.

A bizarre end to the game where both Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev left the game due to injury caused Lomberg and several others to receive game misconduct penalties. The Ontario native now has 30 PIM in this series alone along with 21 hits. Florida faces elimination Monday night in Game 5 at home against Tampa.