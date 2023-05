Lomberg found the back of the net in a 4-3 victory over Carolina in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Lomberg, who was playing in his eighth game of the 2023 playoffs, provided his first goal and first point of the postseason. The marker came midway through the second period to put the Panthers up 3-2. Lomberg is serving primarily in a fourth-line role and logged just 9:58 of ice time Wednesday, so he shouldn't be counted on to make regular offensive contributions.