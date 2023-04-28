Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Lomberg (upper body) will miss the remainder of the first round versus Boston, according to coach Paul Maurice.

Lomberg was injured in a 6-2 loss to Boston in Game 4 and has not practiced since then. Lomberg will finish the opening round without a point. He had 12 goals and 20 points in 82 regular-season games.

