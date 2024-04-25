Lomberg (illness) will not play in Thursday's Game 3 versus Tampa Bay, according to Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now.
Lomberg accompanied the Panthers to Tampa Bay, but he will be replaced by Kyle Okposo on the fourth line for Game 3. Lomberg had five goals, two assists, 80 PIM and 179 hits in 75 games during the regular season.
