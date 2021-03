Lomberg scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win against the Blue Jackets.

Lomberg collected the first goal of his NHL career during the third period, swatting a rebound out of mid-air to pull the Panthers to within 4-2 and ignite a Florida rally. It was just the second career point for the 26-year-old, who has suited up for 18 games in his first season with the Panthers.