Lomberg scored a goal during a 5-4 loss to the Kings on Saturday.

Lomberg is following an early-season pattern. The 27-year-old left winger went five games before scoring his first goal this season and then went another five games before Saturday's tally, his second. Lomberg's marker was created by a turnover near the Kings' blue line. On a delayed penalty call, Lomberg lifted a bad-angled wrist shot over goalie Jonathan Quick's shoulder and under the crossbar. It was his lone shot Saturday, lowlighting a recent trend. He has recorded just two shots over his past six outings.