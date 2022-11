Lomberg earned an assist and added two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Lomberg set up Sam Reinhart's first goal of the season at 2:55 of the third period. The helper gave Lomberg points in consecutive contests for the first time this year. He's collected two goals, two assists, 10 shots on net, 14 hits, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 13 contests, mainly in a bottom-six role. While he can pile up hits, he doesn't score enough to help in most fantasy formats.