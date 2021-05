Lomberg produced an assist, three shots on goal, five hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Lomberg set up Nikita Gusev for a goal in the second period. The 26-year-old Lomberg has four points, 39 shots on net, 36 PIM, 84 hits and a minus-4 rating in 31 contests this season. The Ontario native has been limited to fourth-line minutes almost exclusively throughout the year.