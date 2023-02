Lomberg scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Lomberg tied the game 3-3 in the third period, deflecting a Gustav Forsling shot past John Gibson. The goal was Lomberg's first point since Jan. 27, snapping an eight-game scoreless stretch. The 28-year-old winger is up to eight goals and six assists through 60 games this season. He's added 91 hits while playing a bottom-six role for the Panthers.