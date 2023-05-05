Per David Dwork of Local 10 Miami, Lomberg (upper body) has started skating again, according to coach Paul Maurice.

Maurice said that Lomberg should still considered week-to-week. Lomberg was injured in Game 1 of the opening round versus Boston and managed to play the next three games before he was shut down. Lomberg is pointless in four playoff games, but he does have 18 PIM and nine hits. Lomberg ended the regular season with 12 goals, eight assists, 88 PIM and 149 hits in 82 games.