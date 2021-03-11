Lomberg has only one point -- an assist -- through 17 games this season.

The Panthers have struggled to get offense from their bottom-six players in the past, and this season is no different. Lomberg is one of only nine forwards in the league to play in at least 15 games and have only a single point to show for it. He doesn't have much of an opportunity to get the offense rolling -- he's averaging only 9:57 in ice time -- but head coach Joel Quenneville will likely try another winger in Lomberg's spot soon if he can't produce.