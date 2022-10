Lomberg scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Lomberg scored at 2:56 of the third period, giving the Panthers enough to earn the win. The 27-year-old winger is usually more of a physical presence on the fourth line, but he's picked up just five hits to go with two points, six shots on net, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in six contests so far. He's averaging 7:20 of ice time per game, so he's not realistically going to contribute enough of anything to help in fantasy.