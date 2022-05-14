Lomberg scored a goal on three shots, levied six hits and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals in Game 6.

Lomberg had been out of the lineup as a healthy scratch for the previous four games, but he took advantage of his opportunity to draw in. He tallied a game-tying goal at 6:13 of the second period. The 27-year-old has added 11 hits in two playoff outings, and he recorded 18 points, 117 hits and 92 PIM as a tough customer on the Panthers' fourth line in 55 regular-season contests.