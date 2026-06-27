Panthers' Ryder Cali: Picked by Panthers in Round 2

Cali was the 48th overall pick by Florida in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Cali moved up to the OHL this past season after playing the prior year with Milton of the Ontario Jr. A league. It was a massive step up in competition for a kid that won't turn 18 years of age until early September and by and large, Cali handled it well. His 16 goals and 36 points in 47 games aren't anything to write home about, but scoring isn't really Cali's game. He has an NHL body at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds and he competes hard. It's going to take some time, but it's easy to see Cali developing into a solid bottom-six grinder that can kill some penalties and log heavy defensive minutes. That would be a very solid return for Florida at this stage of the draft.