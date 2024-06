Bennett notched an assist, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Bennett has a goal and three helpers through five appearances in the Stanley Cup Finals. The 27-year-old forward continues to play a strong role on the second line for the Panthers with 14 points, 34 shots on net, 81 hits and a plus-2 rating through 17 playoff appearances.