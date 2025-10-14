Bennett scored a goal on four shots, doled out seven hits, added four PIM and went minus-4 in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

The goal was Bennett's first point in four games this season. The 29-year-old may be struggling to adjust to a larger role, which he's been forced into due to the absence of Aleksander Barkov (knee). Bennett has gone minus-8 with 12 shots on net, six PIM and 11 hits to begin the year, and he's averaging 18:31 of ice time per game, which would be a career high. Until Bennett settles in or reverts to his second-line role, Anton Lundell is likely the pivot to target on the Panthers' roster.