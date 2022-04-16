Bennett notched an assist, seven shots on goal, two hits and a plus-4 rating in Friday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Bennett had the secondary assist on Jonathan Huberdeau's opening tally just 2:03 into the game. It's been a decent April for Bennett, who has a goal and four assists in his last seven contests. The physical forward is up to 46 points, 221 shots on net, 110 hits, 61 PIM and a plus-29 rating in 64 appearances this season.