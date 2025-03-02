Bennett notched two assists, five shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Bennett was a menace against his former team, helping out on goals by linemates Evan Rodrigues and Mackie Samoskevich. This was Bennett's third multi-point effort in his last seven outings, a span in which he has three goals and five assists. He started the year hot, then struggled for much of December and January, but a stint with Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off seems to have reignited his performance. He's at 39 points, 193 shots on net, 124 hits, 69 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 59 appearances. Bennett is a solid source of depth scoring and carries extra appeal in fantasy formats where his heavy playing style is rewarded.