Bennett notched an assist, five shots on goal and six hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals in Game 5.

Bennett had the secondary assist on Sam Reinhart's game-tying goal at 14:41 of the second period. This was Bennett's second straight game with a helper, and he's added a goal in five playoff contests overall. The physical forward has also made a physical impact with 29 hits while adding 15 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-2 rating as the Panthers' second-line center.