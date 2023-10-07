Bennett (lower body) is doubtful to play Opening Night on Thursday against Minnesota and could end up missing a couple of weeks, according to Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now.

Bennett was injured in Thursday's preseason game versus the Lightning. He was spotted using a walking boot Saturday morning. Eetu Luostarinen is slated to replace Bennet between Matthew Tkachuk and Nick Cousins on Florida's second line. The 27-year-old Bennett had 16 goals, 24 assists, 193 shots on net and 150 hits in 63 games last season.