Bennett notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Bennett missed Tuesday's game against the Devils due to an injury concern that tightened up on him prior to the contest. It's unclear if this issue will be an ongoing one or if he's fully moved past it. The 28-year-old has been one of the Panthers' most important forwards in 2024-25, racking up nine goals, seven assists, 49 shots on net, 35 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 16 contests. Bennett should be locked in as the second-line center when he's available.