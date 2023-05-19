Bennett logged an assist, four shots on goal, four PIM and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 quadruple-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Bennett corralled a turnover from the Hurricanes' defense and fed Matthew Tkachuk for the tally with 13 seconds left in the fourth overtime. This was Bennett's second assist in the last five games, as he wasn't particularly effective on offense in the second round. The 26-year-old has nine points, 40 shots on net, 50 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 12 playoff contests this year.