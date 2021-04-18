Bennett registered two assists and five hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay. He was also plus-3 with one hit.

Bennett, a trade deadline pick-up from Calgary, made his Florida debut, centering the second line between Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Duclair. The assignment netted Bennett 15:40 of ice time -- about two more than he'd been averaging with the Flames -- and he responded with assists on goals by Huberdeau and Brandon Montour. Calgary's first-round pick in 2014 never blossomed offensively over five-and-a-half seasons, but perhaps the fresh start and a consistent top-six role will help him flourish in the Sunshine State.