Bennett scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Bennett's third-period marker stood as the game-winning goal. He entered Sunday with just one assist in his last eight games, so it was a positive to see him light the lamp. The 26-year-old is up to six points, 46 shots on net, 29 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-5 rating in 13 contests, and he's still searching for consistency on offense. Despite his struggles, he's remained in a top-six role, though he's played less than 15 minutes in each of the last two games.