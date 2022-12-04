Bennett notched three assists, four hits, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Two of Bennett's helpers came on the power play. The 26-year-old has done well with an expanded role during the Panthers' road trip, logging two goals and four assists in his last four games. The Ontario native is at 21 points (four on the power play), 77 shots on net, 61 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 25 appearances.