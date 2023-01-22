Bennett (upper body) will not return to Saturday's game versus the Wild.
Bennett was hurt during the second period and ruled out during the third. The 26-year-old has three goals and two assists in his last seven contests, so his absence will be a notable one if he can't suit up Monday versus the Rangers.
