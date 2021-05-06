Bennett (upper body) is expected to be ready to return Saturday versus Tampa Bay, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bennett missed Monday's win over Dallas with an upper-body issue, but he's on track to return to a top-six role Saturday against the Lightning. The 24-year-old forward has been red hot since being traded to the Panthers, having racked up five goals and 13 points in just nine games with his new team.