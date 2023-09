Bennett (lower body) feels healthy after the Panthers' first training camp practice Thursday, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Bennett played through an injury during the Panthers' run to the Stanley Cup Finals. He had 15 points in 20 playoff outings despite the injury. The 27-year-old figures to fill a top-six spot again in 2023-24 -- he's projected to be the Panthers' second-line center behind Aleksander Barkov.