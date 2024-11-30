Bennett scored an empty-net goal on six shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Bennett has scored in back-to-back games and has two goals and five assists over his last eight outings. The 28-year-old center continues to look hungry in his contract year. He's up to 11 goals, 11 helpers, 70 shots on net, 50 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 23 appearances. So far, that's been a fantasy goldmine, but his 15.7 shooting percentage is likely to dip -- if not drop outright -- over time.