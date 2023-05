Bennett was fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Toronto's Michael Bunting on Thursday.

Bennett was assessed a two-minute minor for his misdeed. He has four goals and seven points in eight playoff games this season. In addition, the 26-year-old has 30 PIM and 39 hits in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Bennett had 16 goals and 40 points with 150 hits in 63 regular-season games.